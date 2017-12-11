Golden Globes nominations: Sally Hawkins leads way with The Shape Of Water

A host of British talent including Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Daniel Kaluuya and Claire Foy were also nominated for awards.

The Shape Of Water netted the most nominations for the 75th Golden Globes, with star Sally Hawkins leading the way for British talent.

The film scored seven nods including best motion picture drama, where it will face Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, while Hawkins was nominated for best actress in a drama movie.

Gary Oldman’s performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour will compete with Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread for best actor in a drama movie, it was announced in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday.

Big Little Lies lead the way for television shows with six nominations, four more than The Crown, which secured Claire Foy a nod for actress in a drama series.

Alongside Nolan’s film depicting the Second World War evacuation and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cold War-era fairy-tale, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri were also tipped for best drama film.

Daniel Kaluuya and Get Out, a satire which sees the Londoner tackle racism, won the most cheers from the press in the Beverly Hilton hotel when it was announced he was up for actor in a comedy and the film was nominated for best comedy.

It is his first Golden Globe nomination while Hawkins is a previous victor for her role in Mike Leigh’s Happy-Go-Lucky.

She will face The Post’s Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain in Molly’s Game, Frances McDormand in Three Billboards and Michelle Williams in All The Money In The World for best actress in a drama.

Day-Lewis, in what is his final film role, is up against Oldman, Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq., and Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name for best drama actor.

Victoria & Abdul’s Judi Dench was nominated for best actress in a comedy for the role as the 19th century monarch, which she won a Golden Globe for two decades ago in Mrs Brown.

She faces Helen Mirren and Ireland’s Saoirse Ronan in the category along with Battle Of The Sexes’ Emma Stone and Margot Robbie in I, Tonya.

Jude Law, Ewan McGregor, David Thewlis and Alfred Molina also netted nominations.

The announcements, made by Kristen Bell, Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund and Sharon Stone, came as Hollywood reels from a series of sexual harassment and assault scandals.

Christopher Plummer was nominated for best actor in a supporting role for All The Money In The World, a part for which he was an 11th-hour replacement for Kevin Spacey when he became mired in allegations.

Comedian Seth Meyers will host the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on January 7.

