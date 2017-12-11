Stars pay tribute to 'great entertainer' Keith Chegwin

Stars have paid tribute to veteran TV presenter Keith Chegwin, who has died aged 60 following a long illness.

Celebrities from the worlds of sport, business and entertainment posted messages online after the news broke.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno said: “Saddened to hear this, what a great guy! I worked with him a lot over the years, a great entertainer, you will be missed RIP Keith Chegwin.”

DJ Tony Blackburn said he was “absolutely devastated” to hear of his friend’s death, adding: “He was one of the nicest people I have ever known and over the years we did shows together and became great friends.”

Saddened to hear this,what a great guy! I worked with him a lot over the years a great entertainer,you will be missed RIP Keith Chegwin🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EghfdBa8rm — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) December 11, 2017

I’m absolutely devastated to hear that my friend Keith Chegwin has died.He was one of the nicest people I have ever known and over the years we did shows together and became great friends. Keith RIP. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) December 11, 2017

Such sad news. Very much a part of my childhood. RIP Keith Chegwin. pic.twitter.com/IFL7TujE9b — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) December 11, 2017

Comedian Paddy McGuinness tweeted in memory of Chegwin, who was “very much a part of my childhood.”

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne said the entertainer was “too young to go”, calling the news “so sad”.

Keith Chegwin seemed ageless … he came on @BBCRadio2 a lot. Sad loss — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 11, 2017

Oh dear. That is so sad. He was too young to go. RIP Keith. https://t.co/eareVJXDJ6 — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) December 11, 2017

Can’t believe it about Keith . Such a lovely man at Big Bro and a great host Pleasure to have met him. RIP Cheggers x — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) December 11, 2017

I’m so stunned to hear that the utterly lovely @keithchegwin has died. Can’t get my head round this. One of my original Saturday morning heroes. Sending all my love to his family 😢 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) December 11, 2017

Very sad to hear about the death of Keith Chegwin. A kind, funny, brave man who seized the day. — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 11, 2017

© Press Association 2017