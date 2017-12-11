Stars pay tribute to 'great entertainer' Keith Chegwin

11th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The TV favourite died after battling a progressive lung condition.

Stars have paid tribute to veteran TV presenter Keith Chegwin, who has died aged 60 following a long illness.

Celebrities from the worlds of sport, business and entertainment posted messages online after the news broke.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno said: “Saddened to hear this, what a great guy! I worked with him a lot over the years, a great entertainer, you will be missed RIP Keith Chegwin.”

DJ Tony Blackburn said he was “absolutely devastated” to hear of his friend’s death, adding: “He was one of the nicest people I have ever known and over the years we did shows together and became great friends.”

Comedian Paddy McGuinness tweeted in memory of Chegwin, who was “very much a part of my childhood.”

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne said the entertainer was “too young to go”, calling the news “so sad”.

© Press Association 2017

