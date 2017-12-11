Christopher Plummer on role he took over from Spacey: Getty was cold as ice

The actor stepped into the role after Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct.

Christopher Plummer has described J. Paul Getty as “cold as ice” in a new featurette about the role he took over from Kevin Spacey.

The Sound Of Music star stepped in to the role after director Ridley Scott axed Spacey from the final edit after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the House Of Cards star.

Scott had wrapped shooting on the film when the allegations emerged, prompting him to begin last-minute re-shoots with Plummer.

The quick re-shoots, at a reported cost of $10 million (£7.4 million), will allow the film to meet its planned release on December 22 in the US, to be eligible for awards consideration, and January 5 in the UK.

The film, about the kidnapping of Getty’s 16-year-old grandson in 1973, also stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

Williams plays the younger Getty’s mother, who desperately tried to convince the billionaire oil tycoon to pay the ransom.

In the new video Plummer describes the story as “an old fashioned fairytale,” adding: “Getty absolutely worshipped money.”

Footage from the film shows the tycoon saying: “I have 14 grandchildren. If I start paying ransoms I will have 14 kidnapped grandchildren.”

Dressed casually on set in a black and grey sports top over a blue t-shirt, paired with a dark King Lear baseball cap, Plummer said: “He had a completely unsentimental attitude toward the kidnapping.

“There was some sort of logic in there even though it was as cold as ice.”

All The Money In The World is released in UK cinemas on January 5.

