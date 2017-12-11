All four Strictly finalists to perform show dance in finale format revamp

This year's winner will be decided by a public vote only.

All four remaining Strictly Come Dancing couples will perform their show dance this weekend in a sudden revamp of the finale format.

Show bosses have said there will be no elimination during the BBC One contest’s big showdown, giving all finalists a chance to perform a Judges’ Pick, a Showdance and a Favourite Dance.

The winner will then be decided by an entirely public vote.

In previous series, the conclusion of the contest saw one more couple booted out before a winner was crowned from the final three pairs.

The news comes after the elimination of Saturdays singer Mollie King and professional partner AJ Pritchard in Sunday’s dance-off against actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson and her partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Joining Atkinson and Skorjanec on the dance floor for the big spectacular this weekend will be Scottish actor Joe McFadden and Katya Jones, singer Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez and TV’s Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice.

The programme’s official Twitter account announced on Monday: “In the Strictly Grand Final each of our four couples will dance a Judges’ Pick, a Showdance and their own Favourite Dance. It’s a public vote only. Then … the winners will be announced.”

McFadden has been strongly tipped by bookmakers to take home the Glitter Ball Trophy this year, following in the footsteps of 2016 victor Ore Oduba.

Rupert Adams has shared 8/11 odds on a win for the Holby City star, followed by McGee with 9/4, while Coral has offered odds of 11-10.

