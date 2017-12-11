Josh Homme's CBeebies Bedtime Story put on hold

The rocker has apologised saying "I'm going to have to figure out some stuff".

CBeebies has put rocker Josh Homme’s Bedtime Story on hold after a female photographer says he kicked her during a Queens Of The Stone Age concert.

Chelsea Lauren posted a video on Instagram appearing to show Homme, 44, performing while striking out with his foot.

“Thanks to @joshhomme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?,” she wrote.

Thanks to Josh Homme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!? #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #qotsafamily #concertphotography #musicphotographer A post shared by Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

Singer and guitarist Homme initially apologised in a statement, saying that he was “lost in performance” and believed he had kicked over lighting on the stage.

But he later posted an emotional video, saying: ” I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did …. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them.”

Homme recorded three CBeebies Bedtime Stories, one of which has already been broadcast.

A spokeswoman for the BBC’s pre-school channel said: “Until the matter is resolved, Josh Homme’s Bedtime Stories won’t be broadcast.”

Lauren alleged the incident was “intentional” telling Variety: “I was shooting away. The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard.

“He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing”.

Homme later posted a video on Twitter, apologising for the incident.

“Last night, at a Queens Of The Stone Age performance, I kicked the camera of a photographer and that camera hit the photographer in the face and the photographer’s name was Chelsea Lauren,” he said.

“I’d just like to apologise to Chelsea Lauren.

“I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did … and I’m truly sorry and I hope you’re okay,” he said.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them, and I apologise for that to you. I want to be a good man but I think last night I definitely failed at that.”

Homme also apologised to his bandmates, his family and friends.

“I don’t want them to ever be ashamed or embarrassed about being around me or knowing me,” he said.

“I’m going to have to figure out some stuff I think..”

The band were headlining on Saturday at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in California when the incident took place.

Lauren wrote that she was released from hospital early the following morning, adding “My neck is sore, my eyebrow bruised and I’m a bit nauseous.”

Homme followed in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi, James McAvoy and Suranne Jones on the CBeebies channel.

© Press Association 2017