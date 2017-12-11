James McAvoy denies eating 6,000 calories a day to bulk up for Split sequel

He warned fans against doing the same.

James McAvoy has denied reports he ate 6,000 calories a day to bulk up for his new film role, and warned fans against trying the same thing.

The X-Men star, who is currently filming his new movie Glass, said he is concerned some people will try to follow in his footsteps.

He wrote on Instagram: “Seeing a lot of articles saying that I ate 6000 calories a day to get bigger and leaner.

“Just to set the record straight incase anyone decides to give this a go. I have never done this.

“The quote is taken from an interview I did for a movie called ‘Split’, not the one I’m on right now which is called ‘Glass’ .

“The interview was done at the beginning of the year and me saying “I ate 6000 calories a day” is inaccurate,was meant as a joke and is being widely used out of context.

“The truth is that this time around I gained more muscle weight and got leaner by not counting a single calorie.

“Good old @magnuslygdback had me eating a lot but nowhere near the 6000 calorie mark. In fact we didn’t count a single calorie.

“We counted macros…I think probably a healthier way of tracking intake.

“I’m sure most people would never dream of copying the advice of some article/s on the internet about some actor but I know some would and id be gutted if they laboured under bad advice or worse yet seriously harmed their health.

“6000 a day might work well for somebody but I’ve got zero experience or info on that being the case.

Building a Beast! 💪🏻💣 @jamesmcavoyrealdeal @jefferiesjoshua A post shared by Magnus Method (@magnuslygdback) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

“Guys and girls in the gym and out…this IS NOT how I got the results I got.please don’t copy. enjoy your workouts or non workouts.stay healthy and eat well to enjoy if you can!”

The actor will return as Kevin Wendell Crumb and his 23 other personalities in Glass, which will be a sequel to both Split and the 2000 thriller Unbreakable starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson.

Glass is due to be released in the UK on January 18 2019.

© Press Association 2017