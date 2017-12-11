Strictly Come Dancing beats I'm A Celebrity final

Millions watched as Georgia Toffolo was declared queen of the jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final notched up 9.2 million viewers – but was beaten by Strictly Come Dancing.

The show, in which Georgia Toffolo was declared queen of the jungle, scooped ITV’s third biggest audience this year (a 41% share) and peaked at 10 million viewers.

But Strictly’s semi-final results show, which aired earlier in the evening on BBC1 and saw singer Mollie King get the boot, won an average of 11.1 million, peaking at 12.1 million.

The couple that made all our Saturdays a joy to watch. We'll miss you @mollieking and @Aj11Ace! pic.twitter.com/TEYoTyFTFa — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 10, 2017

The Strictly audience share was 46.6% – the biggest show of the night.

Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity, presented by Ant and Dec, received almost nine million votes.

ITV said that 57% of 16 to 34-year-olds, the age bracket sought after by advertisers, watched Toff win, the third biggest audience for young viewers on any channel so far in 2017.

Only the I’m A Celebrity launch episode and the One Love Manchester concert had more viewers of the same age.

An ITV spokesman said: “We were once again thrilled that I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! was enjoyed by millions of ITV viewers, as the series consistently won the 9pm slot during its three-week run.

“Younger audiences also loved the jungle antics of queen of the jungle, Toff and the other campmates – last night’s final was watched by a fantastic 57% of 16-34s.”

Overall, the series averaged a 54% share for 16-34s, ITV said, making it the biggest entertainment show on any channel for this demographic so far this year.

The Strictly Grand Final is on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC1.

