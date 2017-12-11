Ashes of late soap star Jean Alexander scattered at beauty spot

The Coronation Street actress died in 2016, three days after turning 90.

The ashes of Jean Alexander – Coronation Street’s Hilda Ogden – have been scattered at a beauty spot.

The actress died in 2016, three days after turning 90.

Her ashes and those of her beloved brother, Kenneth Hodgkinson, who died in October, aged 92, were scattered near Grasmere in the Lake District this month, the Daily Mirror said.

Actress Jean Alexander (PA)

Kenneth’s daughter, Sonia Hearld, told the newspaper: “We spent many happy holidays there as kids. It has happy memories … Jean loved going up there.

“It just seemed the most ­suitable thing to do. It seemed to be a nice place, a quiet place.”

The ashes of Kenneth’s late wife, Cynthia, had already been laid there.

Sonia laughed and added: “My mum was already there, enjoying the peace and quiet. She is probably cussing us now, saying ‘Oh lord, those two are here’.”

Alexander played much-loved Corrie character Ogden between 1964 and 1987 and was later voted the greatest soap opera star of all time.

After leaving the cobbles she became a mainstay of BBC sitcom Last Of The Summer Wine as eccentric bric-a-brac shop owner Auntie Wainwright.

© Press Association 2017