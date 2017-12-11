Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme apologises as photographer 'kicked'

The photographer said she spent the night in hospital.

Queens of the Stone Age guitarist and singer Josh Homme has apologised after a female photographer said she was kicked during a concert.

Chelsea Lauren posted a video to Instagram which appears to show Homme performing and striking a woman holding a camera with his foot.

She wrote: “Thanks to @joshhomme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!?”

Ms Lauren later wrote that she was released from hospital early the following morning, adding “My neck is sore, my eyebrow bruised and I’m a bit nauseous.”

Homme wrote on the Queens of the Stone Age Twitter account that he was “lost in performance” and believed he had kicked over lighting on the stage.

Upon hearing that Ms Lauren was injured, he said: “I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry.

“I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”

The band were headlining on Saturday at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in California when the incident took place.

