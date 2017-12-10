'Is this real?' Georgia Toffolo in disbelief as she wins I'm A Celebrity

She earned herself the nickname 'Tough Toff' during the series.

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has been named queen of the jungle as the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality TV star lasted three weeks in the ITV jungle, and was visibly shocked as presenters Ant and Dec announced she had won the programme.

The 23-year-old, who had been a frontrunner from early on in the series, could not believe she had beaten Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas to win the jungle crown.

During her time in the jungle, Toffolo, whose nickname is Toff, earned herself the extra moniker “Tough Toff” due to her courage in tackling Bushtucker trials and for her enduring optimism.

Shaking, she said: “I don’t know what to say!

“Obviously I didn’t think anyone would like me. I’m really taken aback!”

She said that it was “overwhelming” and thanked the public for voting for her before adding: “I’m really shocked. Is this real?”

Toffolo was handed her queen of the jungle crown by last year’s winner, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

Moffatt said: “I hope this crown brings you as much happiness as it brought me.

“I feel like crying for you, it’s girls like you that make me so proud to be a young woman. Proper girl power.”

Lomas said: “She’s such a great champion, she deserves it. She is brilliant, funny and entertaining.”

Fellow contestants Jennie McAlpine and Stanley Johnson were on-hand to dole out the praise for Toffolo.

Coronation Street star McAlpine said Toffolo is a “well-deserved winner” and that she has “never met anyone like you, you’re amazing”.

Johnson, Boris Johnson’s father, added: “I knew she was going to make it. I said from the start, Toff’s the one.”

Earlier in the final episode, Toffolo had told hosts Ant and Dec that she has discovered an inner strength that she did not know she possessed, adding: “I didn’t know how tough I was.”

Commenting on her constant positivity throughout the gruelling show, she said: “If you don’t stay positive, you wouldn’t enjoy yourself.

“My cheeks hurt from smiling so much.”

Minutes earlier, comedian Iain Lee had left the jungle as he scored third place in the series, and he said he was “thrilled” to have come in the top three after a wobbly start in the jungle.

The final episode had seen the last three contestants have to endure the most challenging Bushtucker trials of the series in order to win a feast.

Toffolo braved being shut into a transparent box with a host of creepy crawlies to win starters for her fellow finalists, and she managed to remain in the box for 10 minutes despite it being filled with biting green ants, soldier crabs, cockroaches and scorpions, winning five stars.

Lee faced a stomach-churning challenge, as he was presented with “delicacies” such as turkey testicles, camel brain and blended cockroaches on a jungle tasting menu.

He battled through and secured all five stars, meaning the remaining campers had their main courses.

Lomas had to crawl into a small underground chamber filled with 40 snakes, in order to secure desserts. Eight minutes in, the pit went into darkness and Lomas had to endure his final two minutes in the dark, but he managed to last through the trial to win all five stars.

The 17th series of the popular ITV programme also included celebrity campmates boxer Amir Khan, former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, Saturdays star Vanessa White, ex-footballer Dennis Wise, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy Rebekah Vardy, comedian Shappi Khorsandi and YouTube personality Jack Maynard.

© Press Association 2017