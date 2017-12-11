Steve Coogan: I was unsure about addressing Brexit in new Alan Partridge series

He eventually decided to include the topic as he thought having a fool praise something would be a "powerful indictment".

Steve Coogan has said he was conflicted about addressing Brexit in a new series of Alan Partridge.

The hit comedy returns to BBC One next year with Alan’s Little Englander attitude prime for unpicking the EU vote.

However, the actor and comedian’s position as a Remainer left him unsure over whether to take on the issue.

“The world has coalesced into a situation that is sympathetic to Alan, which for me is quite depressing,” he told the Radio Times.

“Sometimes I agree with Alan but on Brexit I’m a Remainer, and I feel quite conflicted about it.”

"Also, Alan can be like the boy who says the emperor's wearing no clothes," he said.

“Also, Alan can be like the boy who says the emperor’s wearing no clothes,” he said.

“Unbelievably, you look around at the world now and see that there are still broadcasters with full-on red-blooded Alan-like attitudes.

“We thought we had thoroughly debunked that. It just shows how little influence you actually have on the national culture.”

Coogan also revealed he thought Alan would dislike him if they met in person.

He said: “I don’t think Alan would like me.

“If we met, Alan would say to me, ‘Oh, stop being provocative. Please say funny things and just leave it at that’.”

He added he had only recently removed Alan as an “albatross around my neck”.

