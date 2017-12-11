Jean-Christophe Novelli's son to be pageboy at his wedding after cancer battle

The little boy has fought cancer since he was six weeks old, but is now in remission.

Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and his fiancee have shared their joy that their son will be able to be a pageboy at their wedding after the 15-month-old child’s battle with cancer.

Novelli and his partner Michelle Kennedy have confirmed they will walk down the aisle in 2018, more than 10 years after getting engaged.

The Michelin Star winner is also excited to share this festive season with his family after experiencing the “worst” Christmas of his life last year due to his son Valentino’s health problems.

Jean-Christophe Novelli with fiancee Michelle Kennedy and their son Valentino (WATO/Hello! magazine)

Valentino has spent most of his life undergoing gruelling treatment after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer at just six weeks old.

Earlier this year, French chef Novelli, who has two other children with Kennedy, revealed that his youngest child is now free of cancer.

Novelli, 56, told Hello! magazine: “I can’t wait to wake up on Christmas morning with my fiancee Michelle and our three boys around me.

“After the nightmare ordeal we’ve been through, this time of year means so much more than it ever did.

“Last Christmas was the worst of my life, but this year it’s going to be the best.”

He added: “Valentino is growing stronger every day.

“Remembering how awful it was when he never smiled during his treatment, it’s the best sound in the world to hear him laugh.”

Novelli – who has sons Jean, nine, and five-year-old Jacques with Kennedy, and an older daughter from a previous marriage – was faced with another nightmare earlier this year when Kennedy was rushed to hospital with deep vein thrombosis.

“It was a very dark time,” he said.

“The agony and uncertainty drained me; I lost my spark.”

Hello! magazine (Handout)

But things are looking up for the family, and Kennedy has told of her joy that Valentino will play an important role in their wedding next year.

She said: “Seeing him as a little pageboy alongside his brothers will be so sweet.

“With him in our lives we thank our lucky stars every day.”

– Read the full article in Hello! out now.

