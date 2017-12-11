Stranger Things gives Netflix biggest streaming day of 2017

It was the most popular show to watch within 24 hours of release.

The launch of the second series of Stranger Things provided Netflix with its most popular day of 2017 in the UK, the streaming service has said.

The retro sci-fi show was also the most popular series on the platform to binge in the first 24 hours of release, a practice dubbed binge racing.

Elsewhere, one subscriber in the UK watched animated film Bee Movie 357 times in 2017, figures show.

According to data released by Netflix, Greenleaf, a series about a family and their sprawling megachurch in Memphis, was the most “devoured” show in the UK in 2017.

Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf (Eli Ade/OWN/Netflix)

The term refers to shows watched for more than two hours per day.

Spoof true crime drama American Vandal was the second most popular show to watch for more than two hours a day, followed by Anne With An E, Riverdale, Ingobernable and Cable Girls.

Controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why was the 10th most devoured show in the UK this year.

Netflix also revealed the shows fans were most likely to watch ahead of their viewing partners.

Orange Is The New Black was the show most likely to make viewers cheat on their significant other, followed by Stranger Things, Narcos, 13 Reasons Why and Star Trek: Discovery.

Riverdale, Marvel’s Iron Fist, Ozark, Better Call Saul and The Crown also prompted fans to cheat and watch ahead.

