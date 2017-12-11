Tamara Ecclestone on Christmas present struggle: My daughter wants a unicorn

The star has invited fans to take a look inside her Christmas wonderland of a house.

Tamara Ecclestone has told of the difficulty she is facing this Christmas as her three-year-old daughter has asked for a “real unicorn”.

The daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who recently gave an insight into her lavish lifestyle in reality show Tamara’s World, has also said that she and husband Jay Rutland will “not go nuts” on presents for each other this year, despite their wealth.

Ecclestone told Hello! magazine that her daughter Sophia, whose nickname is Fifi, has asked for one gift that money certainly cannot buy.

Tamara Ecclestone and Jay Rutland with daughter Sophia (Hello! magazine)

She said: “It’s a bit of a tricky one because she’s asking for a real unicorn.

“I’m not sure what to do.”

But the TV star and socialite has come up with a potential plan, and added: “A friend told me about a book where it says that unicorns can’t be captured, so I think I’ll have to buy it and read it to her.”

Ecclestone said she passed down a family tradition to her little girl this year – putting the star on top of their huge Christmas tree with her father Rutland, just like she used to do with dad Bernie.

“It’s so nice for those traditions to be passed down,” she said.

“Fifi loved decorating the tree but she was most excited about climbing on the ladder with Jay. The most dangerous part!”

Of her own Christmas wish list, the 33-year-old said: “Jay and I have decided not to go nuts with stuff for ourselves.

“Although Jay is so thoughtful and sweet and he always gets things that are personalised or mean something.

Hello! magazine (Handout)

“The most romantic thing he’s ever given me was last Christmas – he made me a DVD of when I was pregnant, when Fifi was born and the first few years of her life with music and stuff, and he edited it all together with footage from our camcorder.

“Gifts like that are way nicer to me than, say, a handbag.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2017