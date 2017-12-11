Artist who created giant sculpture of buttocks lands Tate Britain commission

11th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The "major new work", combining sculpture and performance, will be unveiled next year.

Project For A Door (After Gaetano Pesce) by Turner Prize 2016 nominee Anthea Hamilton (Yui Mok/PA)

An artist famous for creating a giant sculpture of buttocks will be transforming the heart of Tate Britain.

Anthea Hamilton exhibited a 16ft-high sculpture of a backside, called Project For A Door (After Gaetano Pesce), at the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition.

She is now the latest artist commissioned to create a major new work in response to Tate Britain’s grand, neo-classical Duveen galleries.

Portrait of Anthea Hamilton (Valerie Sadoun)
The British artist’s “immersive installation”, which will combine sculpture and performance, will be unveiled next year and go on display for just over six months.

This year, the annual commission – supported by Sotheby’s – saw Cerith Wyn Evans display a neon “celestial map”.

Brick Suit by Anthea Hamilton (photo by Kyle Knodell)
Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said Turner Prize-shortlisted artist Hamilton had made a “unique contribution to British and international art with her visually playful and thoughtful works”.

“She creates unforgettable experiences that both provoke and delight,” he said.

Tate Britain Commission 2018: Anthea Hamilton runs from March 22 to October 7 next year.

© Press Association 2017

