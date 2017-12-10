Iain Lee 'thrilled' as he lands third place in I'm A Celebrity

10th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The radio presenter was delighted to have made it to the final.

Iain Lee (ITV)

Iain Lee has come in third place in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The comedian said he was “thrilled” as he left the camp, hugging his fellow finalists Jamie Lomas and Georgia Toffolo.

As he met presenters Ant and Dec, Lee said: “I’m shocked, look at the state of me!

“I cannot believe I’ve come third, this is incredible.”

He said he went “above and beyond” his expectations, and that the experience has been “a thrill”.

Asked why he did not leave on the third day in the jungle, when he was notably struggling following his late arrival, Lee quipped: “When they said you don’t get paid, I thought I’d stick this one out!”

He said the trials were not the most difficult part of the programme.

“They’re such a small part when you’re in there,” he said.

“For me it was being around lots of people, I’m very solitary, being around lots of people made me so uncomfortable.”

But the radio host said he also stayed in the jungle to leave a good impression for his children, as they “don’t remember me being around for being on the TV, I wanted to show them how silly my job is”.

He said he had no problem with fellow campmates Lomas, Dennis Wise and Amir Khan – who had been accused of bullying him in the jungle.

“It was very alpha in there,” he said, adding that he is “more of a beta, maybe even a gamma”.

“There was a lot of testosterone in there.”

He said he “loves them all”, when asked about Lomas, Wise and Khan, and added: “Why, what have they said about me?”

Earlier in the episode, Lee had entertained viewers as he tucked into a vile feast of jungle treats in his last Bushtucker trial.

He had to choke down turkeys’ testicles, a camel’s brain, scorpions and a pig’s vagina, as well as a drink of blended critters.

Tackling the challenge in good humour, he joked to presenters Ant and Dec that he would not be hungry enough to eat his final meal, because “I’ll be in intensive care”.

As he was faced with the pig’s private parts, he said: “I’m thinking of all my career choices that led me here to this.”

Hollyoaks actor Lomas and Made In Chelsea’s Toff will battle it out to be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

© Press Association 2017

