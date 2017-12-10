Viewers shocked as Jamie Lomas beats Iain Lee on I'm A Celebrity

10th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Fans want Georgia Toffolo to win I'm A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity contestants (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers were stunned as Iain Lee failed to make it to the final two.

The comedian received his marching orders during Sunday night’s finale, leaving Jamie Lomas and Georgia Toffolo to battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

While the general consensus is that Made In Chelsea star Toffolo will triumph, many fans of the ITV reality series expected to see Lee finish behind her, with actor Lomas in third.

“Seriously, who the hell is voting for Jamie?! What is wrong with you!!!” one viewer posted on Twitter.

“Genuinely shocked that @iainlee has just come third place, wanted him to beat jamie so bad,” said another.

“I’m fuming that Iain came third. He deserved to win,” said another disgruntled fan.

Others posted memes and vid clips expressing their thoughts on Lomas beating Lee at the final hurdle.

Many viewers said they now hoped to see Toffolo take the title.

© Press Association 2017

