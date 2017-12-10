Viewers shocked as Jamie Lomas beats Iain Lee on I'm A Celebrity

Viewers shocked as Jamie Lomas beats Iain Lee on I'm A Celebrity10th Dec 17 | Entertainment News
Fans want Georgia Toffolo to win I'm A Celebrity.
I’m A Celebrity viewers were stunned as Iain Lee failed to make it to the final two.
The comedian received his marching orders during Sunday night’s finale, leaving Jamie Lomas and Georgia Toffolo to battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.
While the general consensus is that Made In Chelsea star Toffolo will triumph, many fans of the ITV reality series expected to see Lee finish behind her, with actor Lomas in third.
“Seriously, who the hell is voting for Jamie?! What is wrong with you!!!” one viewer posted on Twitter.
Seriously, who the hell is voting for Jamie?! What is wrong with you!!! #ImACeleb
— MollyM325 (@Mollymoo325) December 10, 2017
“Genuinely shocked that @iainlee has just come third place, wanted him to beat jamie so bad,” said another.
genuinely shocked that @iainlee has just come third place, wanted him to beat jamie so bad 😢 #imaceleb
— carla (@carlamurray98) December 10, 2017
“I’m fuming that Iain came third. He deserved to win,” said another disgruntled fan.
I’m fuming that Iain came third. He deserved to win. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/13212UCV5b
— Louisa (@Louisa_vhc) December 10, 2017
Others posted memes and vid clips expressing their thoughts on Lomas beating Lee at the final hurdle.
Me when they said Iain instead of Jamie #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/emPyqk2OIJ
— han 💫 (@hannahlouisep__) December 10, 2017
When Iain came third #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ThBaZKDJMe
— ImACelebrity (@ImACeIebBants) December 10, 2017
Would personally like to know who has been voting for Jamie. Ian so deserved to make the top 2 😭 #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/GBrIEjwwJB
— Jess🥀 (@jessf2000) December 10, 2017
When they announce Iain is voted out over Jamie #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/F7FGw3r7gS
— 🎄lozza ☃️❄ (@theshadyeffect) December 10, 2017
Many viewers said they now hoped to see Toffolo take the title.
