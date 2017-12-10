Chelsea queen of the jungle! Georgia Toffolo wins I'm A Celebrity

10th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star won over the viewers in recent weeks.

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo wins I'm A Celebrity (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has been named queen of the jungle as the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality TV star lasted three weeks in the ITV show, and was visibly shocked as presenters Ant and Dec announced she had won.

Toffolo, whose nickname is Toff, shook as she said: “I don’t know what to say!

“Obviously I didn’t think anyone would like me. I’m really taken aback!”

She added that it was “overwhelming” and thanked the public for voting her.

Toffolo was handed her queen of the jungle crown by last year’s winner Scarlett Moffatt, who told her: “It’s girls like you that make me so proud to be a young woman.”

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas was the show’s runner-up, and comedian Iain Lee came in third place.

© Press Association 2017

