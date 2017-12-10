I'm A Celebrity finalists enjoy their last supper

I’m A Celebrity finalists Georgia Toffolo, Iain Lee and Jamie Lomas enjoyed a lavish last supper before the crowning of the 2017 winner.

The trio feasted on cheeseburgers, Christmas pudding and sticky toffee pudding after triumphing in a round of gruelling Bushtucker Trials.

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo braved being shut into a transparent box with a host of creepy crawlies to win starters for her fellow finalists. She managed to remain in the the box for 10 minutes despite it being filled with biting green ants, soldier crabs, cockroaches and scorpions, winning five stars.

.@iainlee, @jamielomas1 and @ToffTalks have had the journey of a lifetime, but all good things must come to an end. Don’t miss the coronation of your new Jungle King or Queen tonight at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV! 👑 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/g42ZijH7sj — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 10, 2017

Comedian Lee faced a stomach-churning challenge, as he was presented with “delicacies” such as turkey testicles, camel brain and blended cockroaches on a jungle tasting menu. But he battled through and secured all five stars, meaning the campers had their main courses.

Actor Lomas had to crawl into a small underground chamber filled with 40 snakes, in order to secure desserts. Eight minutes in, the pit went into darkness and Lomas had to endure his final two minutes in the dark.

However, he lasted through the trial and won all five stars.

The contestants were then rewarded with an al fresco feast including cheese and crackers, soup, buffalo wings, lager and an array of chocolatey treats.

Sunday night’s finale of the show will see Toffolo, Lee or Lomas crowned the winner of this year’s series.

