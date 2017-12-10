Sir David Attenborough delivers a warning for the future in Blue Planet finale

Sir David Attenborugh said we all have a responsibility to care for the planet.

Television viewers have said Blue Planet 2 was “an eye opener” that has made them determined to do their bit for the environment.

Sir David Attenborough’s BBC nature series – which has been a huge hit – wrapped up on Sunday night by shining a light on climate change and plastic polluting Earth’s oceans.

We all have a part to play in protecting #OurBluePlanet.#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/ESc27LyStV — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) December 10, 2017

Sir David said: “We are at a unique stage in our history. Never before have we had such an awareness of what we are doing to the planet and never before have we had the power to do something about that.

“Surely we have a responsibility to care for our Blue Planet. The future of humanity and indeed all life on Earth, now depends on us.”

Viewers have said they do not want to let the broadcaster down.

One person wrote on Twitter: “This wonderful series has been an eye opener to the beauty in the seas but also the devastating effect humans are having on it. Our abuse of plastic, its disposal and fishing needs to stop now.”

This wonderful series has been an eye opener to the beauty in the seas but also the devastating affect humans are having on it. Our abuse of plastic, its disposal and fishing needs to stop now #BluePlanet2 — Lydia Foord (@Lyds00) December 10, 2017

“Sir David just said the future of all life on Earth depends on humans. Let’s not let him down,” wrote another person.

Sir David just said the future of all life on Earth depends on humans. Let’s not let him down #BluePlanet2 🌍 — Emma (@EmRich92) December 10, 2017

“Well said Mr Attenborough. Proving that climate change and the future of our warming oceans and sea life is ultimately down to us,” tweeted another.

Well said Mr Attenborough. Proving that climate change and the future of our warming oceans and sea life is ultimately down to us. 🐳#BluePlanet2 — Quintessential (@Damian_Quinn666) December 10, 2017

One viewer said: “Headmaster Sir David Attenborough has called us all to his office to tell us the error of our ways. He kindly but firmly showed us what we’re doing to our planet. I’m truly humbled and very sorry.”

Headmaster Sir David Attenborough has called us all to his office to tell us the error of our ways. He kindly but firmly showed us what we're doing to our planet. I'm truly humbled and very sorry. #BluePlanet2 — Judith Bate (@judith_bate) December 10, 2017

Many viewers declared Sir David to be a legend as the series, which has become the most-watched programme of 2017, came to an end.

One fan wrote: “This last episode has been emotional and inspiring, Attenborough is a true legend and credit to the BBC for an amazing series.”

#BluePlanet2 has been incredible. This last episode has been emotional and inspiring, Attenborough is a true legend and credit to the BBC for an amazing series — Rob Thomas (@RobT85) December 10, 2017

Another pointed out: “David Attenborough is a real don. Guys 91 years old and still working for a good cause.”

David Attenborough is a real don. Guys 91 years old and still working for a good cause 👏 #BluePlanet2 — James Diegnan (@JamesDiegnan) December 10, 2017

The seven-part programme was filmed over four years and was a sequel to the 2001 original series.

Film crews mounted 125 expeditions across 39 countries to capture footage which Sir David has called “astounding”.

© Press Association 2017