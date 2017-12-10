Susanna Reid posts fresh-faced selfie on her birthday

Piers Morgan was among those to wish the TV presenter all the best as she turned 47.

Susanna Reid shared a make-up free selfie online to mark her 47th birthday as she said she was: “Older. None the wiser.”

The picture on Instagram shows Reid with her hair loose and her face bare of any make-up.

“Older. None the wiser. 47 today. Thank you for your lovely wishes,” wrote the Good Morning Britain presenter.

Older. None the wiser. 47 today. Thank you for your lovely wishes. ♥️ A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Reid also posted a funny picture on Twitter as she thanked fans for the happy birthday messages.

The image shows the television star holding a picture of a cat over her face.

“Thank you for all your lovely birthday messages. Grinning like the proverbial…” she wrote.

Thank you for all your lovely birthday messages. Grinning like the proverbial… pic.twitter.com/J2FH1km7FI — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) December 10, 2017

Reid’s celebrity friends were among those to wish her many happy returns on social media.

Presenter Richard Osman tweeted: “Happy birthday! I remain, for all time, 12 days older than you.”

Happy birthday! I remain, for all time, 12 days older than you. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 10, 2017

Reid’s Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan shared a picture of them wrestling over a present.

Happy Birthday @susannareid100! You'll get a present if you promise to let me get a word in edgeways on @GMB. pic.twitter.com/nj150hjpo5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2017

“Happy Birthday @susannareid100!” said Morgan.

“You’ll get a present if you promise to let me get a word in edgeways on @GMB.”

© Press Association 2017