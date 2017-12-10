Billy Elliot stars Walters and Bell reunited at film awards

10th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Julie Walters and Jamie Bell are both nominated at the Bifas.

Billy Elliot stars Julie Walters and Jamie Bell were reunited on the red carpet at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

The pair co-starred in the Bafta-winning film 17 years ago, with Walters as the dance teacher who helps Billy (Bell) become a dancer.

Walters, 67, and Bell, 31, have now teamed up for another movie, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, and are both nominated for gongs at the Bifas for their performances.

Other stars at the event at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday night included Ruth Wilson, who walked the carpet in a flimsy white dress despite the freezing temperature.

Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Joanne Froggatt opted for a black number with a net skirt, which she brightened up with red shoes.

Joanne Froggatt
Joanne Froggatt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Vicky McClure wore long-sleeved red and Olga Kurylenko turned heads in an eye-catching black and white crocheted and fringed frock.

Vicky McClure
Vicky McClure (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Silver screen heavyweights including Gary Oldman and Vanessa Redgrave were also in attendance.

Oldman is being given the Variety Award, and Redgrave is being given the Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pippa O'Connor looks STUNNING in this 40 H&M dress

Pippa O'Connor looks STUNNING in this 40 H&M dress
Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning

Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning
Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale announces Christmas Day episode featuring 'Robron'

Emmerdale announces Christmas Day episode featuring 'Robron'
Chris Rea cancels scheduled gig after on-stage collapse

Chris Rea cancels scheduled gig after on-stage collapse
Alexandra Burke shakes off tough week to top Strictly semi-final leaderboard

Alexandra Burke shakes off tough week to top Strictly semi-final leaderboard
Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals

Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals