Olly Murs dances in the snow... half-naked

Olly Murs did a half-naked dance in his garden to celebrate the snow.

The singer and presenter posted a video on Twitter showing him hopping around outside in nothing but a Christmas jumper and a bobble hat.

He wrote: “If people ain’t enjoying the snow like me then bore off!!”

Stacey Solomon also braved the cold, sharing a video on Instagram of her twirling around outside with bare legs.

“iiittttsss Christmas!!” wrote the excited presenter. “Get ready for the SNOW SPAM. I am so excited to see my insta feed full of snow pics today! This hardly ever happens! Have the best day everyone! Enjoy the snow and be safe.”

Kate Garraway also got in on the snow fun, sharing a picture showing her building snowmen.

She said: “When you are 50 , got in from a party at 2 a.m & it #snow s. Turns out building snowmen is a cracking cure for a hangover… ”

Holly Willoughby posted an image on Instagram of her children playing outside.

“Let it snow let it snow let it snow… Rainbow Bright and her snow patrol!” she said.

© Press Association 2017