Strictly Come Dancing semi-final scores top ratings

10th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The shows are soon set to come to an end, but who will be the ratings champion?

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Strictly Come Dancing has thwarted its competition in the ratings as the programme was viewed by three million more viewers than I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Saturday night.

The BBC One dancing show’s semi-final, which saw the remaining five couples dance two routines each, was watched by an average of 10.2 million viewers and had an audience share of 48.6%, according to overnight data.

The 95-minute broadcast peaked with 11.3 million viewers, the BBC has said.

Not only was Strictly up in the ratings from last week’s average of 9.7 million overnight viewers, but it scored over and above the ITV programme.

Picking up from where Strictly left off at 8.20pm on ITV, I’m A Celebrity was watched by an average of seven million viewers and had an audience share of 33%.

The programme, which saw Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine become the latest celebrity to be eliminated, peaked with 8.3 million viewers.

The jungle-based reality programme has seen a drop in overnight viewers since the launch show just under three weeks ago – it debuted at 10.3 million viewers and peaked at 11.2 million.

Figures for ITV programmes include viewers who caught up one hour later on ITV+1.

The two TV heavyweights will face another ratings battle as I’m A Celebrity comes to an end on Sunday night, one hour after the Strictly results show airs.

