Director Rian Johnson hails UK talent in new Star Wars film

The film features cameos from the Duke of Cambridge and Tom Hardy.

Shooting the new Star Wars film in London provided an “amazing” pool of British talent to choose from, director Rian Johnson has said.

The filmmaker, who was best known for helming Looper before he wrote and directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, said he took particular pleasure in the stars who made small cameos in the film.

The Duke Of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Tom Hardy are among those concealed with Stormtrooper uniforms, actor John Boyega has already confirmed.

Johnson (second left) with the royals and members of the cast and producers (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Leftovers star Justin Theroux is also rumoured to make an appearance.

Johnson told the Press Association: “We shot in London, we shot at Pinewood Studios, and we were very lucky in doing that just because the talent pool in London in terms of actors is amazing.

“We would have extraordinary actors who were there on set to deliver one line, like ‘they’re coming’ but everyone was so happy to be in a Star Wars movie, it was a blast.”

Johnson said he was particularly excited to bring The Young Ones star Adrian Edmondson on to the set.

He said: “Because I’m a huge fan of The Young Ones and Bottom we had Adrian Edmondson play a part as a First Order Officer and I was kind of geeking out about that, but all of the talent that we had was just extraordinary.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on December 14.

