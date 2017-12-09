Jennie McAlpine compares I'm A Celeb to childbirth as she leaves the jungle

The soap star missed out on a place in Sunday night's final.

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine compared I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to childbirth after becoming the latest contestant to be voted out of the jungle.

The soap star just missed out on a place in Sunday night’s final which will now be a three-way battle between comedian Iain Lee, actor Jamie Lomas and Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo.

McAlpine said she was going to miss her three campmates as she took her leave and was welcomed back to civilisation by her husband Chris.

Of her near-three weeks in the jungle, she said: “I think I kind of thought I would be better at it.

“It was so much harder than I thought and everything I prepared for, that isn’t what you need to prepare for. Not ‘will I be able to sleep in a sleeping bag? Finding a meal’?”

McAlpine said previous contestants she had spoken to about the show had “lied” to her about what it was like, adding: “It’s like a birth story – no one tells you what happened when they gave birth and no one tells you what happened on I’m A Celebrity.”

Asked what she was looking forward to doing next, McAlpine said: “Seeing my boy. I can’t wait to see him.”

She added she was planning to “give Toff’s mum a hug and Jamie’s mum a hug and Iain’s sister.”

Earlier on Saturday night’s show the four remaining celebrities were seen briefly reunited with their family members.

For the first time in the show’s history, relatives entered the camp as they were handed a treat ahead of Sunday night’s finale.

Comedian Lee was in tears after he saw his sister Jo for the first time since she emigrated to New Zealand two-and-a-half years ago, while favourite for the jungle crown Toffolo was met by her mother.

Jo updated her brother on his celebrity fans including Great British Bake Off winner Nadia Hussain and Chas from singing duo Chas’n’Dave.

She added: “You’ve been absolutely amazing, we’ve been so proud of you, Mum and the boys, you trended on Twitter, whatever that means.

“Mum’s fine and really proud.”

Lomas was also greeted by his mother, while McAlpine was briefly reunited with her husband.

Saturday night’s show also saw the foursome take on a bushtucker trial called Celebrity Cyclone as they sported superhero costumes to successfully collect all four stars on offer.

– The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs on Sunday night on ITV.

