I'm A Celeb final four get drenched as they take on Cyclone Challenge

9th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Fans really want to be able to take on the trial for themselves.

I'm A Celeb (ITV)

The four remaining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants won all four stars as they took on the Cyclone Challenge ahead of Sunday night’s final.

Comedian Iain Lee, actor Jamie Lomas, Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo and Corrie star Jennie McAlpine donned superhero outfits as they took on the show’s staple penultimate trial.

As the foursome were blasted with water, paint and balls, they attempted to make their way up a assault course to reach markers while carrying giant stars.

Viewers welcomed the return of the yearly challenge with some fans labelling it the “best one yet”.

@ShaAkh17 wrote: “I actually want something to open up like the celebrity cyclone where you can go with friends and do the challenge, it’d be soo funny.”

@AndThen_ tweeted: “Why has no company opened up somewhere where you can do a celebrity cyclone style challenge – it’s my favourite task and every year I say I want to have a go.”

@Afcw_Chris posted on Twitter: “The cyclone is the best challenge man. would love to try that.”

@Barclays90 tweeted: “Best cyclone challenge ever. Best part of I’m A celebrity.”

@AngelaGos77 wrote: ” so want to do the #celebritycyclone @antanddec how about doing one on Whitley Bay beach?!”

