Iain Lee in tears as I'm A Celeb reunites him with his sister

The final four were joined in the jungle by family members in a first for the ITV show.

Iain Lee was reunited with his sister for the first time in more than two years as the remaining I’m A Celeb stars were by joined in the jungle by their loved ones.

For the first time in the show’s history, family members entered the camp as the final four were handed a treat ahead of Sunday night’s finale.

Comedian and DJ Lee was in tears after he saw his sister Jo for the first time since she emigrated to New Zealand two-and-a-half years ago, while favourite for the jungle crown Georgia Toffolo was met by her mother.

Jo updated her brother on his celebrity fans including Great British Bake Off winner Nadia Hussain and Chas from singing duo Chas’n’Dave.

She added: “You’ve been absolutely amazing, we’ve been so proud of you, Mum and the boys, you trended on Twitter, whatever that means.

“Mum’s fine and really proud.”

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo said seeing her mother in the jungle was the “most special moment of my life thus far”.

““I need to tell you that my heart is bursting with pride because you have shown everyone how strong, fair, how kind you are; your little positive face every morning when you wake up,” Nicola Toffolo told her daughter.

Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas was also greeted by his mother, while Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine was briefly reunited with her husband, Chris.

The pair embraced as Chris updated her on their son, Albert.

Saturday night’s show also saw the foursome all take on a bushtucker trial called Celebrity Cyclone as they sported superhero costumes to successfully collect all four stars on offer.

Facing a torrent of water, paint, wind and balls, they had to battle up the course one at a time while carrying stars.

McAlpine and Toffolo initially struggled but reached their respective markers on the course alongside Lee and Lomas just before the time ran out.

