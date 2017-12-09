Catherine Zeta-Jones marks father-in-law Kirk Douglas' 101st birthday

9th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The movie icon is the father of Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones called her father-in-law Kirk Douglas a “hero” as she marked his 101st birthday.

The actress celebrated the landmark birthday of her husband Michael Douglas’s father with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Zeta-Jones wrote: “101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. #hero”

Screen icon Douglas was born on December 9, 1916.

Across a career that has spanned seven decades and includes three Oscar nominations, as well as an honorary Academy Award in 1996, Douglas is best known for roles in Spartacus (1960) and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1954).

He has also starred in a number of Westerns, including Along The Great Divide (1951) and Lonely Are The Brave (1962), as well as early Stanley Kubrick film Paths Of Glory in 1957.

The most recent film he appeared in was 2004’s Illusion, about an ailing movie director, and in 2008 he featured in TV movie Empire State Building Murders.

His Hollywood star son Michael, 73, last year said that he was wishing his father to reach the grand old age of 101.

Douglas has been married to Anne Buydens, his second wife, for 63 years and has seven grandchildren – Cameron Douglas from Michael’s marriage to Diandra Luker, Carys Zeta Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas from Michael’s marriage to Zeta-Jones, and Tyler, Kelsey, Ryan and Jason Douglas by his son Peter.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ed Sheeran eyes up Christmas number one as he tops charts with Beyonce

Ed Sheeran eyes up Christmas number one as he tops charts with Beyonce
Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING

Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING
Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning

Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

SHOCK pregnancy on the way for this EastEnders character?

SHOCK pregnancy on the way for this EastEnders character?
Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals

Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals
Orange alert issued with SIGNIFICANT snowfall due in 17 counties

Orange alert issued with SIGNIFICANT snowfall due in 17 counties