James Corden dons fishnet top to audition as Taylor Swift backing dancer

He tried to perform Look What You Made Me Do.

James Corden donned a fish net top and snake hoodie as he attempted to take the place of one of Taylor Swift’s backing dancers in a new segment on his late night talk show.

The chat show host was filling in for the general manager of the Los Angeles venue The Forum in a sketch on The Late Late Show, when he received an urgent call that one of Swift’s dancers had been injured.

Corden sported a see through-long sleeved top under a cropped sweatshirt with a snake design on the front as he told Swift: “Use me, I will slot right in.”

He danced with the singer and her other performers to the hit Look What You Made Me Do before volunteering to “do some stuff over the top” of Swift’s own vocals.

When Corden paused to visit the toilet, Swift urged her dancers: “Save yourselves. Go now, run, run, do not walk.”

squad 🥅s pic.twitter.com/htykjAyhI4 — The Late Late Show Nipping At Your Nose (@latelateshow) December 8, 2017

Also during the segment, filmed backstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Corden acted as security for Ed Sheeran, using the code name “gingerbread man” for the red-headed star, and visited Niall Horan to discuss his dressing room rider.

the gingerbread man's security detail is fo serious pic.twitter.com/ATEe2zc3aK — The Late Late Show Nipping At Your Nose (@latelateshow) December 8, 2017

After checking of Horan had his required massage chair, red apples and coconut water, Corden also inquired if the One Direction star had received his haemorrhoid cream.

Horan replied firmly: “That’s not my rider.”

nighty-night snuggle 🐛's pic.twitter.com/Gzj0mPuLbg — The Late Late Show Nipping At Your Nose (@latelateshow) December 8, 2017

He also paid visits to Liam Payne, Sam Smith and Demi Lovato.

