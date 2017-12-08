I'm A Celebrity's Dennis Wise insists he's not a jungle bully

The former footballer became the latest star to leave the jungle after being accused of picking on Iain Lee.

Evicted I’m A Celebrity star Dennis Wise has said he was “shocked” to be accused of bullying campmate Iain Lee.

The former footballer, 50, became the latest celebrity to leave the jungle after being accused of picking on the comedian and broadcaster.

Wise told Good Morning Britain that he was “shocked to see all” the headlines, adding that he was getting 44-year-old Lee tickets to a match at his former club, Chelsea, he would be going on Lee’s radio show, and that the pair planned to meet for dinner.

FIRST LOOK! Are @jenniemcalpine and @iainlee heading for destination nowhere in the Deadly Departure Lounge? 🐸 ✈️ Find out tonight at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/w9GtbQV8ks — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2017

“I’m a little bit shocked with what’s happened. We got on really well. I think ITV wouldn’t allow (the bullying),” he said.

Viewers criticised Wise on Twitter for employing “bully-boy techniques”.

The ex-footballer, who lost weight in the jungle, put pressure on Lee not to say “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” during his Bushtucker Trial and had criticised the radio DJ’s record in tasks.

© Press Association 2017