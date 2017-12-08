Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to embark on first live tour

He will tell audiences how he began his career and show his pioneering techniques.

The Supervet, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, is going on the road.

The star of the Channel 4 programme, who has just completed his 10th series, will take his stage show, Welcome To My World, on an 18-date nationwide tour.

He will tell audiences his life story and about his early years in Ireland, detailing how he became The Supervet.

Audiences will also be transported into a virtual operating theatre to illustrate some of his techniques and witness some of his bionic inventions.

He said: “Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible.

“I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world.”

The tour will kick off in Nottingham on September 29 2018 and visit cities including Cardiff, Dublin, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow, finishing at London’s O2 Arena on November 25.

Tickets are on sale now.

