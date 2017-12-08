Dylan Farrow criticises Hollywood over reaction to her Woody Allen allegations

8th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The filmmaker has always vehemently denied the claims made by his adoptive daughter.

Woody Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow has hit out at Hollywood over the industry’s response to allegations she made against the film director.

Allen, 82, has always vehemently denied the claims by Farrow that he assaulted her in 1992, at the family’s home.

He was investigated over the accusation, but prosecutors elected not to charge him.

Farrow, 32, criticised actresses such as Kate Winslet and Blake Lively for working with the director and wrote in the Los Angeles Times that “although the culture seems to be shifting rapidly, my allegation is apparently still just too complicated, too difficult… to confront.

Kate Winslet (Justin Tallis/PA)
Kate Winslet is starring in Allen’s latest film Wonder Wheel (Justin Tallis/PA)

“It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen, then refuse to answer questions about it,” she said.

Earlier this year, Allen clarified his comments on Harvey Weinstein, following headlines that he was “sad” for the disgraced, Hollywood mogul.

Allen had told the BBC: “The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved.

“Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up.”

He later told Variety:  “When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear, the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man.

“I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings.”

Weinstein denies allegations of non-consensual sex.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning

Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning
Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING

Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING
Ireland braces itself as snow-ice warning is issued for the ENTIRE country

Ireland braces itself as snow-ice warning is issued for the ENTIRE country

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pippa O'Connor looks STUNNING in this 40 H&M dress

Pippa O'Connor looks STUNNING in this 40 H&M dress
Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy reveals PAINFUL stomach just days after leaving I'm A Celebrity

SHOCK pregnancy on the way for this EastEnders character?

SHOCK pregnancy on the way for this EastEnders character?
Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'

Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'