Emmerdale announces Christmas Day episode featuring 'Robron'

8th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

It will feature ex-couple Robert (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron (Danny Miller).

Robert Sugden [Ryan Hawley] wakes up to a surreal Christmas Day in the village (Amy Brammall/ITV)

Emmerdale is screening a Christmas Day episode devoted to two of its most popular characters.

The  ITV soap will feature ex-couple Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), who were together known as Robron.

It sees Robert, estranged from Aaron, the “real love of his life”,  have a “perpetual nightmare” on Christmas morning.

Series producer Iain MacLeod said of the episode: “Think Groundhog Day and A Christmas Carol with a little nod to the film Don’t Look Now thrown in and that’s been our approach.”

Emmerdale (Tim Whitby/PA)
Emmerdale (Tim Whitby/PA)

He promised a little comedy, saying: “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a healthy dose of the Dingles and a comedy cameo which we hope will please our viewers.

“Watch out for the ghost of Christmas Future, as you might recognise them.”

He said there were risks in filming “such a standalone episode”, which would be “heartfelt and hilarious”, but added we “hope the audience will appreciate we’ve tried to do something a bit different”.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING

Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING
Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning

Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning
Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson announces some VERY exciting news

Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson announces some VERY exciting news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'

Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'
Irish health experts issue URGENT warning after arsenic and lead found in counterfeit make-up products

Irish health experts issue URGENT warning after arsenic and lead found in counterfeit make-up products
Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals

Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals
This brand new Penneys product is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon this Christmas

This brand new Penneys product is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon this Christmas