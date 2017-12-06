'Is Boris still Foreign Secretary?' asks Stanley Johnson as he leaves I'm A Celebrity

He became the fifth personality to leave the jungle.

Former politician Stanley Johnson asked if his son Boris was still part of the Government as he became the latest star to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The father of the Conservative MP became the fifth personality to leave the jungle on Wednesday night following a public vote.

He told presenters Ant and Dec he was “gutted” to be booted out and said he enjoyed being surrounded by nature.

Asked what he was looking forward to now he was re-entering civilisation, Johnson said: “I’m absolutely looking forward to my emails, isn’t that pathetic?”

He added: “I want to know if Boris is still Foreign Secretary for example … I’m sure he is doing a fantastic job.

“I will look it up quickly.”

The former Tory MEP had never seen the show before entering the jungle but said it ranked very high on his list of experiences.

“I love being in wonderful empty places with few people … what an environment. Congratulations Australia,” he said before querying whether he could return for next year’s show.

He also praised his time in the jungle as being a “wonderful form of gastric surgery”.

Johnson backed Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo to go on to win the ITV show.

Wednesday night’s episode saw ex-footballer Dennis Wise and comedian Iain Lee clash as they debated the latter’s bushtucker trial record.

The seven remaining celebrities were asked to nominate one person for the Tutankha-Doom trial which would see them work through a tomb filled with cockroaches, scorpions, crocodiles, snakes and other critters.

As Lee attempted to throw his hat in the ring for the task, Wise told him: “My only problem, and I’ll be honest with you Iain, is that you’ve said ‘Get Me Out Of Here’ twice and what I don’t want to do is we have no dinner.”

Actor Jamie Lomas was eventually chosen to do the trial, collecting six of the available eight stars and told hosts Ant and Dec: “Iain would have struggled because he’s a big lad, no two ways about it.”

Lee was in tears during the episode as he received a letter from his sons who labelled him their “hero”.

They wrote: “We think you did very well on the rocket trial. We felt scared and worried watching you because we know you are scared of heights. Thank you so much for doing it for us.”

Lomas also received a letter from home with his mother Helen and sisters Charley and Cassie telling him they were “so proud”.

“You’ve shown yourself to the world in your true form. Loving, caring, fearless, brave, funny and a true gent,” they added.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Thursday evening.

