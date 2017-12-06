Kim Kardashian announces beauty reality show

Kim Kardashian's make-up artist will be a judge on Glam Masters.

Kim Kardashian is making a new reality television show about beauty.

The US star, 37, is executive producing Glam Masters, while Laverne Cox will host.

Kardashian’s make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic will be a judge on the series, which is set to air on Lifetime in February.

The first trailer for the programme shows models being made up with bright colours, glitter and jewels.

Kardashian shared a link to the trailer on Twitter and wrote: “So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I’m executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28.”

So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I’m executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28! https://t.co/pq63zwdol9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2017

The trailer gives little away about the show, but Dedivanovic said on Instagram that the prize for the competition would be “literally life changing”.

He wrote: “I went into this project feeling unsure, a bit scared and not knowing what to expect and the whole experience became one of the highlights of my career. So emotional, so raw and so real.

“I can’t wait for you all to watch this! The grand prize is literally life changing. If you like make-up and beauty this is going to be your favourite show.”

YouTube makeup artist Kandee Johnson and fashion editor Zanna Roberts are also taking part in the series.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s Instagram was flooded with rat emojis by Taylor Swift fans after the star posted a picture of herself at her husband Kanye West’s 2016 Famous exhibition.

The controversial exhibition featured West in bed alongside dummies which looked like celebrities, including Swift, who has a rocky history with the rapper.

© Press Association 2017