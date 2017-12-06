Clara Amfo replaces Reggie Yates as Top Of The Pops presenter

She's the first new presenter on the show in more than 10 years.

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has replaced Reggie Yates as the co-host of Top Of The Pops – the first new presenter on the show in more than 10 years.

Yates, 34, stepped down from hosting Christmas Day and New Year specials with Fearne Cotton after making “offensive” comments about Jewish music managers.

Amfo, the host of Radio 1’s mid-morning show and the Live Lounge, will now join Cotton for the festive episodes which feature a line-up of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and The Script.

I am stepping down from hosting Top of the Pops this year, please see below pic.twitter.com/dJfLETzbL3 — REGYATES (@REGYATES) December 4, 2017

She said: “I’m so happy and honoured to be presenting Top Of The Pops alongside Fearne.

“It’s an iconic show that I’ve grown up with and continue to enjoy watching, especially during the festive season. 2017 has been a rich year in pop and I can’t wait to celebrate it with the artists, Fearne and everyone at home.”

Yates quit as presenter on Monday after remarking, in a podcast, a new generation of singers are “independent, they’re not managed by some random fat Jewish guy from north-west London”.

In a statement on Twitter, he said he was “stepping down from hosting Top Of The Pops this year”.

He wrote: “On a recent podcast, during a discussion about grime artists, I made some ill-considered remarks which have hurt many people.

“I can see clearly that the words I used reinforced offensive stereotypes, and that there is no context that would justify such remarks.

“My comments are no reflection on how I truly feel, and I would like to apologise unreservedly to the Jewish community, people in the music industry and anyone else I have offended.

“This has been, and continues to be a huge learning experience for me, and on reflection I have taken the decision to step down from hosting Top Of The Pops this year.”

Mark Cooper, BBC head of music television, said: “Clara is a great champion of all kinds of pop music and she lights up the screen with her radiance.

“She’s a joy on Radio 1, she did a great job presenting on BBC TV at Glastonbury this year and now she’s co-hosting Top Of The Pops.

“Clara and Fearne will be a formidable duo.”

