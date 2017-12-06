Noel Gallagher, Damon Albarn and Princess Eugenie share musical memories

The Queen's granddaughter recalled her mother singing The Monkees' Daydream Believer when they were on long car journeys.

Princess Eugenie has recalled her mother singing to her during car journeys as real royalty joined music royalty in sharing the songs of their childhood as part of a charity campaign.

The Queen’s granddaughter said her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, would offer a rendition of The Monkees’ Daydream Believer when they were on long trips.

“Growing up I used to get really car sick,” she said.

Princess Eugenie (Ian West/PA)

“I always remember coming to the last moment of getting there, and I’d be like ‘how long until we get there?’. Everyone in the car would be like ‘it’s just around the corner’, and then I’d get really sick and they’d turn this on and say ‘cheer up sleepy Jean’.

“My mum sang it, my friends sang it, everyone.”

She joined stars from across the world of music in opening up about their favourite songs as children as part of anti-orphanage charity Hope and Homes for Children’s End The Silence campaign.

Damon Albarn recalled Terry Jacks’s Seasons In The Sun while Ozzy Osbourne said The Beatles song She Loves You inspired him to become a musician.

Noel Gallagher, Duran Duran, Paul Simonon and Royal Blood also joined the campaign which has previously been backed by stars including Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

Osbourne said: “That song changed my life… When that song came on, I knew from then on what I wanted to do with my life.”

Gallagher remembered his first record as Slade’s Cum On Feel The Noize.

He said: “I would have been six or seven years old sitting watching Top Of The Pops. It was a major thing in British culture, a Thursday night, you get paid on the Friday, you buy the seven inch to dance to on the Saturday, it’s perfect… reminds me of where Oasis got their sound from, pretty much.”

The campaign is aiming to create the world’s largest online musical memory time capsule before Christmas while raising £1.5 million to help find families for 120,000 children suffering silence and neglect in Ugandan and Rwandan orphanages.

Every pound donated before December 27 will be doubled by the UK Government.

:: To donate go to www.endthesilence.com or to share your own musical memory follow #EndTheSilence.

© Press Association 2017