Four men set to join the Loose Women panel for festive special

6th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The eight men and women will discuss the news topics of the day.

Loose Women and Men returns to our screens this month with more men than ever before joining the programme’s regular panellists.

The live ITV show will tackle topics such as relationship problems over Christmas and fertility issues for the festive special.

Singer and actor Martin Kemp will lead the male panel, and will be joined by McFly’s Harry Judd, football pundit Robbie Savage and Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

On the female panel will be Loose Women regulars Linda Robson, Denise Van Outen and Kaye Adams, lead by Andrea McLean.

TV Choice Awards 2017 – London
The Loose Women will be joined by men for the festive special (Ian West/PA)

The show will air on Friday December 8 at 12.30pm on ITV.

Loose Women acting editor Emma Morris said: “We know that viewers loved our last Loose Women & Men, so we’re making it bigger and better with this festive special.

“The last time we let men loose in the studio Andrea McLean was pied in the face by Joey Essex – so anything can happen.”

© Press Association 2017

