Dancing On Ice's Monty Panesar replaced by Lemar after injury

5th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The cricketer was injured in training.

©ITV Plc

International cricketer Monty Panesar has withdrawn from Dancing On Ice after he was injured in training.

The bowler has been replaced by musician Lemar, the show announced.

In a post on Instagram they said: “We are super sad to announce that owing to an injury sustained in training, @montypanesar has had to withdraw from #DancingOnIce 2018.

“You’ll be sorely missed Monty – rest up and get better soon.

“R&B smoothie @Lemar will be taking his place, and will be skating with our French firecracker of a pro, Melody.”

Panesar was one of 12 stars set to take part in the show, alongside Love Island’s Kem Cetinay, rugby player Max Evans and singer and reality TV star Jake Quickenden.

The show returns to ITV, after a break from the screen, in the New Year.

The celebrities will be skating to impress Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and Jason Gardiner.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host the show.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter

Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter
These THREE Irish food businesses were served with closure orders in November

These THREE Irish food businesses were served with closure orders in November
Everyone is going MAD for this 5 Christmas bargain from Dealz

Everyone is going MAD for this 5 Christmas bargain from Dealz

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dublin Fire Brigade issue SERIOUS safety warning to Irish homeowners

Dublin Fire Brigade issue SERIOUS safety warning to Irish homeowners
Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air

Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air
The REAL reason why Iain Lee entered the jungle is absolutely heartbreaking

The REAL reason why Iain Lee entered the jungle is absolutely heartbreaking
Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline

Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline