Vanessa White: I had the time of my life on I'm A Celeb

Vanessa White said she had the time of her life on I’m A Celebrity, as she became the latest star to be evicted from the jungle.

The Saturdays singer was the fourth person to be eliminated from the ITV reality show on Tuesday night.

“Bye everyone… have fun,” she said as the announcement was made by presenters Ant and Dec.

After crossing the bridge back into civilisation, she told the duo: “I had the time of my life in there, I really did.”

She said she loved all of her fellow campmates and revealed there were already plans underfoot to stay in contact when the show ended.

“We’ve already decided we’re going to have a WhatsApp group … you know it’s real when you’ve got a WhatsAapp group,” she joked.

Asked what she had learnt from her time in the jungle, White said: “I now know how to make fires … I’m not really scared of spiders any more.”

Her final day in the jungle saw the eight remaining celebrities enjoy a lunch of eel and chips after ex-footballer Dennis Wise collected all the available stars from Bushtucker Trial Temple of Gloom.

It was the same trial previously undertaken by comedian Iain Lee who failed to even start it.

The celebrities also enjoyed an evening of pizza, chips, alcohol and karaoke in the Jungle Arms after taking part in a bonus challenge.

White said it was the “perfect way to end”.

