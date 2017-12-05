I'm A Celeb's Dennis Wise completes same bushtucker trial failed by Iain Lee

5th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

He was tasked with swimming through different chambers filled with creatures and collecting stars along the way.

Dennis Wise

Dennis Wise collected eight stars in Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here bushtucker trial.

The former professional footballer completed the “temple of gloom” – the same trial comedian Iain Lee pulled out of earlier in the series – in just half the required time.

He was tasked with swimming through different chambers filled with creatures and collecting stars along the way.

Following the trial, Wise said he could “see why Iain was worried”, adding “different horses for different courses”.

He later told fellow contestants Jamie Lomas and Amir Khan that Lee needed to “focus more” when taking on bushtucker trials.

Viewers on Twitter stuck up for the comic and radio DJ as they pointed out their obvious size differences.

@LkLoz28 posted: “whats with all hatred towards iain ffs look at size of dennis weasel to iain too much judgement.”

@Clairewheeler91 wrote: “To be fair, Dennis is half the size of Iain.”

@eicohrane posted: “Bloody hell could totally see why Iain struggled with this trial. Even teeny tiny Dennis Wise fills up the tunnels.”

@Dervlapatricia tweeted: “Dennis is 5’6, Iain is 6’4. There’s a massive difference in their height so of course he can do this trial.”

© Press Association 2017

