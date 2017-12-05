Alexandra Burke performed through 'excruciating' pain in Strictly dance-off

Burke said she was going into this weekend's show "all bars down".

Strictly’s Alexandra Burke has revealed she danced with an injury on Saturday night’s show.

The singer and partner Gorka Marquez topped the leaderboard with a charleston on musicals week but found herself in the bottom alongside EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami on the results show.

Burke – who has since hit out at reports she and Marquez were embroiled in a row ahead of their victorious dance-off – said the bottom two was a “scary place to be”.

Because it’s really hard to read lies. I have to say something… after the show on the weekend I actually WASN’T in the green room. I was in the physio room treating an injury and then went home. NO meltdown… just happy that we made it through another week xx — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) December 4, 2017

She told It Takes Two: “I think at this point everyone wants to make it that next step and I was really frightened.

“When you feel like you’ve not done your partner proud, and that’s what I felt about, and I always want to do Gorka proud and I felt we had such a great week, such a great performance, we felt like we did. Great encouraging comments and it is just a scary place.”

The former X Factor winner said she injured her left hip ahead of the show on Saturday night.

“I was actually in excruciating pain for the dance and then in the dance-off again I just thought to myself I need to just go for it,” she said.

The bottom two (Guy Levy/BBC)

Asked why she thought people were not voting for her, Burke said: “I don’t know, you just can’t take that moment for granted.

“We were at the top of the leaderboard and it’s such a blessing to be at that point but maybe people think that you’re safe and that’s why they don’t vote.

“I’ve always said you can’t stress it enough the votes really do matter, it really does matter no matter where you are in the leaderboard.

“We have to encourage people to hopefully vote.”

Burke and Marquez will dance a salsa and a Viennese waltz in this weekend’s semi-final and the pro dancer said it would show off two sides of his partner.

“The strong, crazy and fun and sexy with the classic elegant sophisticated woman,” he said.

Burke said she was going into this weekend’s show “all bars down”.

“I’m going to go for gold on this one, we have to.

“This week scares me but I’m up for the challenge,” she added.

