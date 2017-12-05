Eddie Redmayne to read Christmas Day CBeebies bedtime story

Actors Eddie Redmayne and Emily Watson are the latest stars to sign up to read a CBeebies betime story.

The pair will read tales over the festive period as they follow in the steps of stars including Tom Hardy and Dolly Parton.

Oscar-winning actor Redmayne will appear on the children’s show on Christmas Day while Watson will be on screens on Boxing Day.

Emily Watson (Ian West/PA)

The news was announced by the BBC’s director-general Lord Tony Hall during a speech at the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester on Tuesday.

Lord Hall said the BBC has been “part of the fabric of childhood for so many generations of children in the UK, that they – now as adults – want us to play a big part in the lives of their own children in turn.”

“That’s why we can have a huge Hollywood star like Tom Hardy reading bedtime stories for CBeebies – he said it was great to appear in something that was actually appropriate for his kids to watch,” he added.

“In fact – we haven’t announced it yet – but I can tell you that we’ve now got two other great British stars lined up to read bedtime stories over the festive period: Eddie Redmayne on Christmas Day, and Emily Watson on Boxing Day,” he said.

© Press Association 2017