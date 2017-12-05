Return of Vic & Bob's Big Night Out to air over Christmas

5th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The show is back on the air after more than 25 years.

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer’s return for another Big Night Out will air over Christmas, it has been revealed.

The one-off special, a “re-imagining” of the original, will air on BBC2 on December 29.

Vic Reeves Big Night Out introduced viewers to Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer when it transferred to TV in 1990 from its beginnings as a stage show.

The new show, Vic & Bob’s Big Night Out, will feature new characters, cameo appearances, songs, skits and stunts performed in front of a studio audience.

When the return was announced earlier this year, the comedy duo said: “This is the show we wanted to perform back in the 1980s. Now the time is right.”

They joked: “We will be increasing our respective heights in order to perform some of the more intricate and challenging moments.”

First look pictures of the special show Matt Lucas with a tuft of curly hair and dressed in a vest.

Matt Lucas (Sophie Mutevelian/BBC)

Vic & Bob’s Big Night Out is on BBC2 on December 29 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2017

