Danny Masterson fired from Netflix's The Ranch after sexual assault allegations

5th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The show will continue without him.

The Ranch star Danny Masterson has been written out of the Netflix comedy after multiple women made sexual assault allegations against him.

The show, which stars Ashton Kutcher, will continue without him.

A spokeswoman for Netflix said: “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch.

“Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

New episodes of the show, which will star the actor, are due to be released on the streaming service on December 15.

Dec 15, 2017. The day @theranchnetflix drops part 4. Join us won’t you….

A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on

The next series is currently in production and it is unclear if another actor will be brought in to take his place.

Masterson said in a statement: “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.

“I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons.

“I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

