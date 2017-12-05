BBC News At Ten apologises over Shashi Kapoor error

BBC News At Ten has apologised after using clips of the wrong actor in a segment on the death of Shashi Kapoor.

The programme’s editor Paul Royall issued an apology on Twitter, saying the slip was not of the programme’s “usual standards”.

“BBC News At Ten is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor,” he wrote.

“Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset.”

#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) December 4, 2017

On Monday evening’s News At Ten, video clips were played as presenter Huw Edwards announced the veteran Bollywood star had died at the age of 79, but neither of the men shown were Kapoor.

One of the men was actor Amitabh Bachchan.

BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live presenter Aasmah Mir wrote: “I’m really annoyed about the BBC Shashi Kapoor thing. Does anyone give a damn? If you do, please tweet the editor @paulroyall.”

Citizen Khan creator Adil Ray wrote: “Someone at the BBC thought the brown person in this VT is the same person. Worse still neither of them are the deceased actor Huw refers to. It’s poor when it would have taken them seconds to verify. Not enough care.”

Someone at the BBC thought the brown person in this VT is the same person. Worse still neither of them are the deceased actor Huw refers to. It’s poor when it would have taken them seconds to verify. Not enough care. https://t.co/iFARRcqe19 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 4, 2017

I'm really annoyed about the BBC Shashi Kapoor thing. DOES ANYONE GIVE A DAMN? If you do, please tweet the editor @paulroyall — Aasmah Mir (@AasmahMir) December 4, 2017

Other viewers also complained.

@Harini_Iyengar wrote on Twitter: “Shashi Kapoor was a megastar. The error of showing pictures of two other actors is appalling and insulting, particularly in the context of a story about death.”

@azhar_bihari wrote: “Please give an apology on News At Ten tomorrow with the right picture.”

Kapoor, a prolific Bollywood actor and producer from the 1970s and 80s, died after a long illness.

© Press Association 2017