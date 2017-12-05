Prince Harry attending Star Wars premiere - with his brother

5th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Kensington Palace has not commented on reports that William and Harry have cameo roles as stormtroopers in the film.

Prince Harry is attending the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge – but not fiancee Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace said that the pair will be at the event, at London’s Royal Albert Hall, on Tuesday, December 12.

It was announced days after Ms Markle impressed on her first official engagement with Harry, at an event in Nottingham.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry (Toby Melville/PA)

The premiere is being held in aid of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The Royal Foundation has invited more than 400 young people, military veterans and volunteers who have taken part in its programmes “to change their lives and the lives of others,” to attend the premiere.

Families affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, as well as representatives of the local fire services, charities and organisations helping them, will also be in attendance.

William and Harry will meet some of the beneficiaries of the Royal Foundation, as well as families and representatives of organisations working with those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

They will also meet members of the cast and crew of the next film in the Star Wars space saga, which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill.

© Press Association 2017

