US singer Melanie Martinez accused of sexual assault

5th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The singer has responded on Twitter.

Melanie Martinez

US singer Melanie Martinez has denied sexual assault, saying she is “horrified and saddened” by a former friend’s allegation.

Female musician Timothy Heller alleged, in a long post on Twitter, that she “said ‘no’ repeatedly” to Martinez’s sexual advances.

“I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez,” Heller alleged of the singer, who rose to prominence on the US edition of The Voice.

Martinez, 22, responded on Twitter, writing: “I am horrified and saddened by the statements and story told… by Timothy Heller.

“What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time.

“We came into each other’s lives as we were both starting our careers as artists and we tried to help each other.

“We both had pain in dealing with our individual demons… She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always.”

© Press Association 2017

