Adele backs Grenfell Tower petition calling for action over inquiry

The singer tweeted a link to a petition calling for the appointment of individuals from a wide range of backgrounds to sit on the inquiry panel.

Pop star Adele has backed survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster in calling for Theresa May to take urgent action to restore their faith in the inquiry.

The singer tweeted her support for a petition, which has attracted more than 10,000 signatures, calling for the appointment of individuals from a wide range of backgrounds to sit alongside Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

Please sign this with me! We need your help to sign and spread the petition and encourage others to do the same. It’s been almost 6 months now, we must keep on talking about what is still not happening xx. https://t.co/nPggtLj9a1 pic.twitter.com/cZH89Q7pfE — Adele (@Adele) December 4, 2017

Currently, the retired judge is heading the investigation into the blaze, which killed 71 people, supported by a legal team, civil servants and three assessors to advise on certain matters.

But bereaved families are urging the Prime Minister to use powers under the Inquiries Act 2005 to make the probe panel-led – or risk losing the support of families and residents.

Posting a link to the petition – said to be backed by families of around 50 victims, along with Grenfell United, an association of survivors from Grenfell Tower and nearby Grenfell Walk – Adele wrote: “Please sign this with me!

Adele enjoyed tea with Chelsea firefighters and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone’s support https://t.co/wwkBkXNvlW pic.twitter.com/7ROI3zEom1 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017

“We need your help to sign and spread the petition and encourage others to do the same. It’s been almost 6 months now, we must keep on talking about what is still not happening xx.”

The singer’s post on Monday night came as Prince Harry paid tribute to London’s firefighters, at their annual carol service at Westminster Cathedral.

The prince, who appeared without bride-to-be Meghan Markle, spoke to London Fire Brigade (LFB) commissioner Dany Cotton, who oversaw the fire and rescue service’s response at Grenfell.

Ms Cotton said Harry praised “the work of firefighters, especially after this year”.

